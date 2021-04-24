fbpx

Lista principalelor nominalizări la premiul Oscar

de Mihaela Cujbă
Premiile Oscar al Acadmiei Americare de Film vor fi decernate duminică, într-o ceremonie live care va avea loc la Los Angeles.

Principalele nominalizări sunt:

Cel mai bun film

„Nomadland”

„The Trial of the Chicago 7”

„Mank”

„Promising Young Woman”

„Minari”

„The Father”

„Sound of Metal””

„Judas and the Black Messiah”

 

Cel mai bun actor

Chadwick Boseman – „Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins – „The Father”

Riz Ahmed – „Sound of Metal”

Gary Oldman – „Mank”

Steven Yeun – „Minari”

 

Cea mai bună actriță

Carey Mulligan – „Promising Young Woman”

Frances McDormand – „Nomadland”

Vanessa Kirby – „Pieces of a Woman”

Viola Davis – „Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day – „The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

 

Cel mai bun regizor

Chloe Zhao – „Nomadland”

David Fincher – „Mank”

Emerald Fennell – „Promising Young Woman”

Lee Isaac Chung – „Minari”

Thomas Vinterberg – „Another Round”

 

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Daniel Kaluuya – „Judas and the Black Messiah”

Sacha Baron Cohen – „The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Leslie Odom Jr. – „One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci – „Sound of Metal”

LaKeith Stanfield – „Judas and the Black Messiah”

 

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar

Olivia Colman – „The Father”

Amanda Seyfried – „Mank”

Glenn Close – „Hillbilly Elegy”

Youn Yuh-jung – „Minari”

Maria Bakalova – „Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

 

Cel mai bun scenariu original

„Judas and the Black Messiah”

„Minari”

„Promising Young Woman”

„Sound of Metal”

„The Trial of the Chicago 7”

 

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

„Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

„The Father”

„Nomadland”

„One Night in Miami”

„The White Tiger”

 

Cel mai bun film de animație

„Onward”

„Over the Moon”

„A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

„Soul”

„Wolfwalkers”

 

Cel mai bun documentar

„Collective”

„Crip Camp”

„The Mole Agent”

„My Octopus Teacher”

„Time”

 

Cel mai bun film străin

„Another Round” (Denmark)

„Better Days” (Hong Kong)

„Collective” (Romania)

„The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)

„Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

 

Cel mai bun cântec original

„Husavik (My Hometown),” „Eurovision Song Contest”

„Fight for You” – „Judas and the Black Messiah”

„Hear My Voice” – „The Trial of the Chicago 7”

„Io Si (Seen)” -„The Life Ahead”

„Speak Now” – „One Night in Miami”

Mihaela Cujbă 0 comentarii
Lasă un răspuns

Adresa ta nu va fi publicată

