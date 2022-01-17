Cântăreața Sinéad O’Connor a fost internată în spital, la o săptămână după ce fiul ei de 17 ani s-a sinucis, potrivit CNN.

Cântăreața cunoscută pentru interpretarea melodiei „Nothing Compares 2 U” și-a anunțat fanii joi noapte că se îndrepta către spital pentru a primi ajutor medical, după ce a distribuit pe Twitter mesaje că plănuiește să-și ia viața.

„Am decis să-mi urmez fiul. Nu are rost viața fără el. Tot ce ating, ruinez. Am rămas doar pentru el. Iar acum el a dispărut”, a scris aceasta pe un cont de Twitter neverificat care este legat de contul ei oficial.

O’Connor – care a fost deschisă privind propriile probleme psihice și gânduri suicidale – a mai transmis că se simte „pierdută”, învinovățindu-se pentru moartea fiului ei.

Femeia, mamă a patru copii, a urmat postarea cu un alt mesaj la o oră după, cerându-și scuze pentru mesajul alarmant și asigurându-și fanii că vrea să obțină sprijin medical.

„Îmi cer scuze. Nu ar fi trebuit să spun sasta. Sunt cu polițiștii acum în drum către spital. Îmi cer scuze că am supărat pe toată lumea”, a postat aceasta, adăugând: „Sunt pierdută fără copilul meu și mă urăsc. Spitalul mă va ajuta o vreme. Însă o să-l găsesc pe Shane. Asta este doar o amânare”.

Trupul lui Shane O’Connor a fost descoperit pe 7 ianuarie, la două zile după ce dispăruse.

Mama sa i-a anunțat moartea pe Twitter, spunând că „frumosul” ei fiu „a decis să-și încheie chinul pe Pământ”.

„Fiul meu frumos, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, lumina vieții mele, a decis să-și încheie lupta pe Pământ și este acum cu Dumnezeu. Odihnească-se în pace și nimeni să nu-i urmeze exemplul. Copilul meu. Te iubesc tare mult. Să fii în pace”, a scris cântăreața.

O’Connor a participat sâmbătă la funeraliile fiului ei, în Dublin, Irlanda. Ea a fost îmbrăcată în roz.

