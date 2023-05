epa01958493 (FILE) The file photo dated 23 June 2009 shows an Asian tick (Haemaphysalis concinna) crawling over the arm of a member of staff at the Institute for Diseases Transmitted by Ticks ('Institut fuer durch Zecken uebertragbare Krankheiten e.V.') in Brieskow-Finkenheerd, Germany. The tick species, which had so far only been common in Asia and Eastern Europe has meanwhile also become common in the north-eastern German state of Brandenburg, a microbiologist of the insitute told press agency DPA. Asian tick offspring had first been found in 2007. EPA/PATRICK PLEUL